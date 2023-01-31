Build Your Own Burger at John’s Pass Grille

John’s Pass Grille introduced their latest menu item, Build-a-Burger, on Jan. 1 to kick off the new year. This option allows customers to get creative with their preferred toppings on their burger. Most places don’t always allow you to mix and match burger toppings, which is why I went to see what these customized burgers were all about.

The menu displayed a list of protein toppings you can add to your burger such as “lobster, salmon, grouper, ham, pulled pork, swordfish, egg, chicken, shrimp, ribs, and sausage.” To my surprise, the menu only listed the protein toppings. I expected it to have a list of all the possible toppings: proteins, veggies, and sauces. I had to ask my server for the topping options.

I ordered bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion rings, and barbecue sauce atop of my burger, and a side of steak fries.

In a timely fashion, my meal came out on a light blue rectangular plate. On one side sat a pile of steak fries. The burger was topped with bacon, melted mozzarella cheese, with a small silver cup full of barbecue sauce sat in the middle. Then on the other side laid the toasted top bun decorated with mini onion rings.

My first bite tasted great. The crunchiness of the bacon and onion rings mixed perfectly with barbecue sauce and gooey mozzarella. I quickly noticed the burger was not super thick, but I appreciate that. With an unlimited amount of toppings, the patty shouldn’t be too big or you can’t taste every topping and the meat. But, alas, my burger was the perfect size: not too thin, not too thick.

The build-a-burger starts at $12.90, and depending on what toppings you choose, additional costs may vary. My subtotal came to $22.90 (bacon, $2; mozzarella, 50¢; barbecue sauce, 50¢, onion rings, $3.50; and steak fries, $3.50.)

I’ve had cheaper burgers with these toppings before, but overall the build-a-burger tasted delicious.

I originally wanted to order a burger with bacon, ham, mozzarella, barbecue sauce, and a grilled sliced pineapple on top to make a Hawaiian burger, but they didn’t have the pineapple. My one suggestion would be to add this fruity topping — I’ve yet to find a place that will make that burger for me. My server said the wildest build-a-burger she experienced included peanut butter, marshmallows, and honey as the toppings. I don’t think a pineapple slice that an unreasonable request after if diabolic creation exists.

This build-a-burger concept is pretty cool; I wonder what other wacky creations customers have made. Every visit gives you a chance to try a burger you may not get to try anywhere else. I give the idea two big thumbs up. Please add a pineapple slice.

I’m begging you.

John’s Pass Grille, 111 Boardwalk Place W. Suite 203, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.