Business Beat: Chocolate, Seafood and Sundries

Stella’s Sundries Makes Her Grand Entrance

It all started with t-shirts and coffee mugs.

“They loved the nun and the Stella habit,” says Barbara Banno, owner and operator of Stella’s restaurant and the new Stella’s Sundries gift shop, of her businesses’ popular logo.

After her Stella’s restaurant shirts and mugs became a hit, Banno wanted to see what other types of funky, wacky kitchen stuff she could offer – something Gulfport didn’t have just yet.

“I call it the store where you’ll find something for that person that has everything,” Banno said. “I’m so thrilled to be able to expand Stella’s brand into this wonderful gift shop and to have it be part of the Gulfport community.”

Bring your receipt from dining at Stella’s restaurant and get a 10% discount at Stella’s Sundries.

Stella’s Sundries is next to Stella’s in the Village Courtyard at 2908-A, Beach Blvd. S. Visit fb.com/TheStellaLife for more.

Cori’s Seafood Grill

Owner and operator of Key West Seafood Co., Dave Register, recently opened a restaurant in honor of his daughter, Cori, who passed away in 2020 at age 25 from childhood cancer.

Cori’s Seafood Grill, at 1431 49th St. S., helps to honor Cori’s legacy, Fighting All Monsters, a charity that assists children with childhood cancer.

“FAM was a passion of Cori’s,” said Register. “It gave her purpose to help those fighting cancer, when she was fighting her own.”

Cori’s Seafood Grill serves fresh, never frozen, local seafood sourced from just next door at Key West Seafood Co., 1449 49th St, S. Just this week, Dave’s son caught 900 lbs of local grouper, which they will serve at both establishments.

Cori’s doesn’t just serve seafood – they also serve burgers, wings and Philly cheesesteaks.

On the menu at Cori’s Seafood Grill, a few items marked “Cori’s Favorite’s” will automatically have $1 donated to FAM in honor of Cori. The restaurant also has a “top up” option when patrons cash out. If interested, patrons can round up their bill and donate a few cents to FAM.

Cori’s Seafood Grill is open seven days a week. More at fb.com/CorisSeafoodGrill.

Cuckoo for CocoAddiction

Chefs Olivier Rodriguez and Gregory Pugin are bringing their love for fresh ingredients and chocolate confectionery to Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach.

CocoAddiction started as a pet project between these two French-born chefs who share a passion for good food, and 50 combined years of experience in the kitchen and fine dining. Eventually, with the support of their followers and family they decided to open a storefront at 344 Corey Ave.

“From our experience we will always choose quality over quantity,” said Rodriguez. “We’re even planting trees at our houses – mango, limes, finger limes and bananas. We want to use these fresh fruits in our chocolate.”

CocoAddiction promises to get as many ingredients as they can locally. As part of that promise, they’ve partnered with local brand, MADE Coffee, to pair with crafted chocolates and pastries.

The duo will make crafted chocolates 90% of the shop’s focus. Patrons can watch Pastry Chef Rodriguez working his craft through a glass petition.

Renovations began Monday December 14, with an expected opening at the end of January 2021.