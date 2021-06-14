Business Beat: Good-bye Stinger, Bug Man Moves

Farewell to The Stinger

A long-standing Gulfport watering hole, The Stinger Bar, 2222 49th St. S., has permanently closed its doors.

The bar opened in 2011, and stood as a long-time local spot for ten years before shuttering in the summer of 2021.

“It is with great sadness that we have decided to close The Stinger Bar,” reads a sign from the owners. “Life has given us a new journey to follow.”

Bug Man Down the Block

Since 1992, Gulfport’s Bug Man has been reliably serving locals’ pest removal needs.

The business was not immune to coronavirus woes, however, and moved from it’s home at 5217 Gulfport Blvd. S. to a smaller location at 5301 Gulfport Blvd. S. in May of 2021.

Alisha Taylor, the daughter-in-law of original owner Rick McChesney, ran up and down the Gulfport street looking for a less expensive option.

“Sales were down, and stuff was getting too expensive,” Taylor said.

Dr. Stuart Pollack of Gulfport Chiropractic offered the business an office space in the doctor’s building.

“It’s really small, but it works,” Taylor said. “I wanted to keep the doors open.”

Cheers

For those looking for more than a draft beer this fall, Pure Martini Bar will be St. Petersburg’s newest swanky cocktail spot, set to debut in September.

The concept, centered around artfully crafted martinis and mixed drinks, will be on the first floor of the Vantage Lofts Luxury Apartment Tower, at 162 16th St. N.

“I wanted to create a game changer in St. Pete, not the cookie-cutter bar and restaurant,” said owner Ricky Williams.

In addition to new favorites like “tequila-tinis,” the 3,400-square-foot space will feature high end cuisine – think lamb chops and mussels.

Popcorn Potential

With few launch date details but much excitement, Rooftop Cinema Club is bringing a drive-in movie theater to the Warehouse Arts District of St. Petersburg sometime this year.

The theater will feature films on a 64-foot cinema screen for viewers to watch from the comfort of their vehicles, and 179 parking spots at 2100 3rd Ave. S.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing our unique cinematic drive-In experience to St. Pete and are currently working with the city and the amazing landlords at Place Projects to bring this to fruition as soon as possible,” said Rooftop Cinema Club founder Gerry Cottle.

Place Projects, a real estate company that owns several Bay Area big businesses, including Tampa’s Armature Works, retains the land where the drive-in will eventually open. The franchise has screens in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

Like this: Like Loading...