Business Beat: More Eats, Serenity and Nightlife

Funky Flamingo Expanding

The Funky Flamingo, 1418 58th St. S., has expanded their produce selection and their presence.

As promised, the Funky Flamingo started small, but is starting to fulfill greater needs in the community, said owner and operator Chris Clark.

Clark, along with fellow owners/operators Thomas Goodall and Anita McLaughlin, supply resident produce needs at their brick and mortar shop and, most recently, at the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market.

Along with fresh produce, the trio has also expanded their cold deli options. Patrons can grab a fresh-made rotisserie chicken salad sandwich for $6, along with rotating daily specials.

The store also offers Florida-made salsa, jams, jellies and honey, as well as quirky retail and gourmet dog treats.

Check out fb.com/FunkyFlamingoGPFL for more.

Selene Salon and Spa

Gulfport has a new eco-friendly salon, without the extra cost.

Originally from Peru, Selene Serquen, Master Esthetician and owner/operator of Selene Salon and Spa, honed her craft in Miami for 20 years. Needing a change of pace, Serquen brought her skills to St. Pete Beach and has finally found a place of her own at 5409 Gulfport Blvd. S.

Selene Salon and Spa is a full service stop – patrons can book hair services, spa treatments, nail services, waxing, brows and lash treatments and turbo airbrush spray tanning.

Serquen’s product research has led her to use vegan, cruelty-free products, she says.

Serquen and her team say they strive to create a serene and welcoming place where clients can experience the tranquility of the beach while blissing out to a service of their choosing.

More information at selenesalonandspa.com

Gulfperk After Dark

GulfPerk After Dark, Gulfperk Coffee Bar’s latest wardrobe change, brings an extra layer to Gulfport’s nightlife this fall.

GulfPerk After Dark will offer wine, beer, meats and cheeses, coffee and desserts. Owners Allan and Michelle Bishop have also promised live music to boot.

Find them at fb.com/GulfperkAfterDark.