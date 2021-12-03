Business Beat: Shopapalooza, Hurricane Eddie’s and Vegan Eats

Shopapalooza’s Biggest Year Yet

An alternative to Black Friday, St. Petersburg’s Shopapalooza brought crowds of local shoppers to Vinoy Park for a small business festival this Nov. 27-28.

Event founder Ester Venouziou is the woman behind LocalShops1, a small businesses directory that is the go-to spot for small-time buys.

“Attendance was packed the entire weekend,” Venouziou said. “People felt safer for the first time since COVID-19.”

A Spot for Green Eatin’

The owners of Gulfport’s Golden Dinosaurs, Black Radish and Nah Dogs have come together to create Good Intentions, a full-service vegan restaurant in St. Pete’s Grand Central District.

The spot will sit at ​​1900 1st Ave. S. and feature a fresh menu of New American items. Lovers of the meatless Golden Dinosaurs Cuban sandwich, this is not the place for rehashing old favorites. The 3,700 square foot building will hold up to 100 people and feature beer and wine.

Vegans and occasional vegans can expect the restaurant to open its doors in spring of 2022.

Hurricane Eddies Rolls In

Bargoers in downtown Gulfport may have noticed a signage change by Salty’s.

The Shore Boulevard drinkery is now under new ownership and has evolved into “Hurricane Eddies,” a spot with much of the same product and the same beach bar vibe.

“​​This is the same Salty’s. We are under new ownership,” Hurricane Eddie’s wrote on its Facebook page. “New owners kept the staff. Some stayed on and some for their own reasons didn’t.”

See the new specials and live music lineup at fb.com/Hurricaneeddiesgulfport

A Place for Books

The Independent book store, Books at Park Place is no longer at Park Place, believe it or not.

Owner Nancy Alloy says the move to 6800 Gulfport Blvd. S. in South Pasadena allowed for the shop to have more room for book signings and author events.

“We’re happy with the place,” Alloy said. “We have a lot of talks from local authors.”

The bookstore made its move in March of 2020, and suffered a COVID-19 related shutdown soon after.

Finally, Books at Park Place is parked – and open – in South Pasadena.

