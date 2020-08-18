Business Briefs: Expansions, Food Market and Decor

Jax In and Out is Expanding

Jax Taylor of Jax In and Out Cafe, 4928 Gulfport Blvd. S., is kicking in the doors to R.A.C Computer and expanding her cafe.

“My landlord called me and told me that R.A.C Computers wasn’t renewing their lease and he remembered I was talking about expanding,” said Taylor. “There’s already two existing doors between the two businesses – it’s like it was meant to be.”

Taylor is planning on making one of the two doors a half window for ordering and the other side for pick up.

“This keeps us and people out of the way and guests can order and come to the cafe without worrying,” said Taylor.

The best news? There will be seating, once things are safer, and hours will be extended.

“We’ll be opened earlier, we’ll close later and offer more for less,” said Taylor.

The better news? Taylor’s free food pantry is also expanding. She got a donation of two refrigerators and she’s setting one up on the new side.

“We’re filling the refrigerator with frozen food, fruits, vegetables and all the goods,” said Taylor. “If you’ve got a family, you can feed your family from our pantry.”

Find Jax In and Out Cafe on Facebook.

Beach House 5317

Jamie Edwards moved to Gulfport from Brooklyn four years ago after she Googled “affordable gay friendly beach towns.”

“They don’t have anything like this in New York; people don’t share space like this. I love the business plan,” said Edwards, who converted The Nest into Beach House 5317 in about a month’s time.

Beach House 5317 is a multi artist one-stop shop for custom designed decor, jewelry, art and other whimsical odds and ends, like hand painted face masks.

All 14 artist vendors are sourced from the Tampa Bay Area and a few you may recognize from Gulfport, like Karen Love and Margo Delgatty.

Edwards held a soft opening Saturday, August 15.

“The soft opening was awesome! People really showed up to support us and we hope it continues to go that way,” said Edwards.

“I opened up the shop to help local artists during this time,” Edwards said. “And, a lot of times people like to touch art and see it in-person.”

For those not ready to venture out to shop, Edwards has you covered.

“We’ll probably still do most of our sales online but it’s nice to have somewhere to go and maybe see that necklace you’ve been looking at online in person.”

Edwards will ship small items and deliver larger items locally for a small delivery fee.

For updates on Beach House 5317’s Grand Opening on Tuesday, September 1 check them out on Facebook.

Funky Flamingo Produce, Deli and More

Welcome to Gulfport Merchants Chamber’s newest member, Funky Flamingo Produce, Deli and More at 1418 58th St. S.

Husbands Chris Clark and Thomas Goodall have teamed up with Clark’s mother, Anita Mclaughlan, to bring fresh produce to Gulfport.

“We’re starting small and we want to grow into what the community wants,” said Clark.

Clark and Goodall, former hospitality workers, have been laid off since March 17. Instead of waiting around for ‘Rona to see her way out, the couple made moves to meet a need for residents of Gulfport and beyond.

“There is a demand for fresh produce in Gulfport,” said Clark. “We’re currently working on permitting from local farmer markets and other local sources.”

Along with fresh produce, the Funky Flamingo serves up sandwiches to go and offers some funky retail.

Local delivery service is in the works for to service shut-in seniors and others who cannot leave their homes.

The trio expects to open their doors to the public Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 there won’t be a big grand opening, just a small one to help keep people safe.

“The Funky Flamingo is gay-friendly, family-oriented and in general a safe place to shop,” said Clark. “The only folks turned away will be those who don’t wear masks.”

Don’t worry, furry friends are also allowed.

“You can be everything under the sun in Gulfport, except not dog-friendly,” joked Clark.

Stay tuned to their Facebook page at FunkyFlamingoGPFL for more details.