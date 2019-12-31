Business Briefs: Happy New Gyro!

Local business briefs highlights openings, closings and other business items of note in our distribution area. Got business news you’d like to share? Email editor@thegabber.com

Within the last two months two new gyro places have opened.

Full Plate Chicken and Gyro



On November 3, 2019 Tamer Abou El Maged opened the doors to Full Plate Chicken and Gyro at 1431 49th St. S. “Give me a chance,” said Abou El Mage. “It looks similar to others, but it’s a different taste.”

Abou El Maged hails from Egypt. He made his way to Gulfport via Tampa 19 years ago.

Once business picks up, Abou El Maged plans on cooking more homestyle meals. The cuisine he prefers is a mix of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Egyptian influence. Abou El Maged wants to do more comfort food but needs the demand first.

Full Plate Chicken and Gyro is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and can be reached at 727-800-9171.

Sam’s Gyros and Seafood

Sam Erraei started off as a dishwasher eight years ago. Six years later he became the General Manager at the same restaurant. Now, Erraei has opened his first restaurant, Sam’s Gyros and Seafood at 4745 22nd Ave. S. on December 9, 2019.

He and his head chef Anas Naman made minor changes, but the setup inside the former Subway works well for their counter-service restaurant.

“I chose this place because I’ve worked nearby for the past eight years,” said Erraei. “And this area didn’t have the food I have now.”

Sam’s Gyros and Seafood is open and offers delivery seven days a week, Sunday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. They can be reached at 727-767-0010.

The Golf Shop

Yarrington’s The Golf Shop formerly known as The Golf Shop since 1992, will open at its new location early January 2020. The Yarrington Family is moving their shop to 5114 Gulfport Boulevard – two doors down from their current shop.

“I’m getting ready to take some time off and give it over to my son, Andy, to run it,” said Rick Yarrington, current owner. “I’m going to travel with my wife and put a little more time on the water and go fishing.”

The Golf Shop is taking over the location that used to be Antelope Beads. The new building will give Andy more square footage for merchandise.

“We didn’t change anything major,” said Rick. “All cosmetic. We’re putting a fresh touch on the old shop; we want to start fresh and take care of existing client base while maintaining great quality and great price.”