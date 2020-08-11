Business Briefs: Super Bowl, Fish and Health

Island Flavors and Tings

On July 24, Helena Josephs announced on Facebook that her Jamaican restaurant Island Flavors And Tings, 1411 49th St. S., has been designated as an approved vendor of the Super Bowl LV Business Connect program.

The Super Bowl LV Business Connect is a partnership between the National Football League and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee. All Business Connect vendors are required to be certified minority, woman, veteran, or LGBT-owned businesses.

Josephs and her crew are one of 200 approved vendors for next year’s Super Bowl and the only Gulfport-based business.

Josephs has been winning awards for her entrepreneurship and cooking for the past 10 years.

“Helena takes pride in ushering the flavors of the Caribbean to her restaurant and in her catering events. Her passion for bringing warm hospitality, fresh and delicious menu items is what keeps her customers coming back for more,” states her website.

Congratulations to the Gabber’s former neighbors, Island Flavors and Tings!

Gulfport has a New Acupuncture Physician

Cate Bransfield joins Dr. Stuart Pollack at Gulfport Chiropractic, 5301 Gulfport Blvd.

Bransfield has been a board-certified acupuncture physician since 2004 and a registered nurse. She turned to acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine in 2000.

“I believe that health is a manifestation of balance, both within the body itself and between the body and the external environment,” wrote Bransfield on her website. “By adjusting and stimulating the flow of energy through acupuncture, we stimulate the body’s natural healing ability to maintain health and protect against disease.”

More information at bransfield-acupuncture.com.

Hookin Ain’t Easy

Hookin’ Ain’t Easy Seafood Company is taking over the former tropical tree shop at 3660 22nd Ave. S.

Hookin’ Ain’t Easy is a family owned business built from the ground up by Captain Matthew Neumann, who has been a commercial fisherman in the Tampa Bay area for over 20 years.

“Our intention for the new building is fresh, local-caught seafood,” said Neumann. “I intend on working with captains like myself to produce a family friendly seafood store with all the wonders you could come up with.”

Gulfport residents can expect to get some of the freshest seafood this side of the bay starting Tuesday, September 1.

To track their progress, keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.