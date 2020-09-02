Business Briefs: Time for More Tiki

Can’t get enough Tiki culture? The Gabber’s got you covered as two more local Tiki bars share business news.

Twisted Tiki Opens on Corey Ave

A 30-year hospitality veteran is set to open St. Pete Beach’s newest Tiki bar, the Twisted Tiki at 340 Corey Ave.

Kimberly Fowler, a native of St. Petersburg, chose Corey Avenue as the destination for her life’s dream in what she hopes will help revitalize the business district.

“It’s been a passion of mine to open my own place for 20 plus years. It’s so surreal my dream is finally coming true,” said Fowler.

“I’ve had this Hawaiian Tiki bar theme in mind for a long time and now they seem to be popping up all over,” Fowler continued. “I will be different from the other Tiki places in the way of drinks and food.”

Patrons will have drag queen charity bingo, live music and fun events to look forward to, says Fowler.

“We will have board games, rattan couches, video games, darts and plan on putting a patio out front also for my doggy friends,” said Fowler.

Fowler has her fingers crossed she can open the doors to the Twisted Tiki by mid September.

“Hours will be Monday to Saturday 11:00 a.m. until, who knows, at least 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. on weekends, depending on the crowds,” said Fowler. “We’ll play it by ear in the beginning and adjust to the needs of our guests.”

Tiki Bar and Grill On 56th and Shore Expansion Begins

On Monday, August 31, the first phase of the Tiki Bar and Grill on 56th and Shore’s expansion will begin.

The first step is a patio according to owner and operator Mark Amis.

Amis, who has owned the Tiki Bar and Grill, formerly known as Little Tommies Tiki, for the past seven years says he is humbled and honored to be able to expand his business in a difficult time.

“The business has outgrown its surroundings,” said Amis. “Due to a shared vision with my new business partner , we’ve decided to expand.”

The expansion will develop the grass lot just east of the restaurant.

With the expansion will come the potential for liquor licensing due to additional seating, a stage to allow for more live entertainment and designated parking in the rear of the building.

Amis expects the first phase to be completed by the end of September 2020. He teased that there is more in the works, but is keeping the details under wraps until the plans have been confirmed.

Patrons can look forward to the return of breakfast, Wednesday Open Mic night, live entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings and a Sunday matinee.

Along with the expansion, Amis is hoping to make the property, which has been developed since 1951, a historical site.

“This is a just a great part of Gulfport History,” said Bishop.

“Both of us have an interest in keeping this building, which is no easy task – she’s an oldie” said Amis. “It’s kind of magical to me and we want to keep that going.”