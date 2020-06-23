Caddy’s Employees Positive for COVID-19

Caddy’s Gulfport will not close after some employees test positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, June 22, Caddy’s released a statement on their Facebook page: “Despite our best efforts to protect against exposure to COVID-19 by implementing temperature checks, daily questionnaires of our staff and following all CDC, local and state guidelines, we were informed on June 22nd that some employees tested positive for the COVID-19. The employees will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days, and have not been in contact with any staff or guests since exhibiting symptoms.”

Caddy’s has several locations around Pinellas County, including downtown St. Pete, Treasure Island and Gulfport. It was not clear from the Facebook posts which locations had positive employees. Caddy’s corporate office did not immediately respond to the Gabber’s request for comment.

On Tuesday, June 23, staff at Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., stated only that “the restaurant has been disinfected,” and that they will remain open.

UPDATE, 6/23/20, 7:15 p.m.: On Tuesday evening, June 23, Caddy’s responded to the Gabber‘s request for comment with this: “Our Indian Shores location and Treasure [Island] location were the locations affected. We posted across all our platforms to let as many customers know. The staff that has tested positive showed symptoms early last week (last day worked the 16th) and was immediately quarantined while awaiting the outcome of test results. Positive staff was not working over the past week.

We have also taken all necessary disinfectant precautions to ensure the safety of all our staff and guests. We will remain vigilant in adhering to all local and state government protocols.”

Masks and Public Safety

The City of St. Petersburg has mandated that employees of all businesses in the city are required to wear masks in contact with the public; Mayor Rick Kriseman signed an executive order that will go into effect June 23 at 5 p.m. requiring residents to wear face coverings in any indoor location in the city. The City of Gulfport is holding a special council meeting June 23, and is expected to weigh in on the issue of masks in the city.

Pinellas County Commissioners are also expected to decide Tuesday, June 23, on a mask ordinance.