Calling All Artists for Art Walk

A painting of a Caribbean sailer in multicolors.
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Jila Davoodi. Courtesy of the Brenda McMahon Gallery.

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber is calling all Gulfport and Pinellas County artists to apply by September 10 for “Metamorphosis: Art for Hope and Healing,” the return of Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk in an outdoor, socially distanced and safe layout. This is a juried event; artists selected should demonstrate through art how the many unique challenges of 2020 have impacted them creatively. It may be a response to COVID, social justice movements or something more personal.

Apply here or contact artworkshere@visitgulfportflorida.comfor more information.

 

