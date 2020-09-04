Calling All Artists for Art Walk

The Gulfport Merchants Chamber is calling all Gulfport and Pinellas County artists to apply by September 10 for “Metamorphosis: Art for Hope and Healing,” the return of Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk in an outdoor, socially distanced and safe layout. This is a juried event; artists selected should demonstrate through art how the many unique challenges of 2020 have impacted them creatively. It may be a response to COVID, social justice movements or something more personal.

Apply here or contact artworkshere@visitgulfportflorida.comfor more information.