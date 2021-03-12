Can I Speak to the Manager? 

At Boulevard Burgers & Tap House, “Karens” and restaurant management were, for once, at peace.

From February 22 through March 12 the St. Pete Beach restaurant offered a free Boulevard Burger to anyone named “Karen,” all spellings accepted.

“It’s a positive approach to something that can be seen as negative – a fun little twist on the Karen joke,” said Lizzie Desrosiers, who is on the Boulevard Burgers & Tap House public relations team.

The “Karen joke” is a reference to the fact the name Karen has become a pejorative for an overly demanding, entitled person – usually, of course, a woman. While once one of the most popular girl names in the 1950s and 60s, it has taken a decidedly negative turn. Some local Karens, however, are taking it in stride.

Karen Sherman, a St. Petersburg resident, hit the restaurant on Monday, March 1.

“I’m a middle-aged white woman that was wearing a shirt with my name – Karen – on it,” Sherman said. “I didn’t even need to show ID.”

“Let’s be real: 2020 was rough for all of us, so we’re bringing in fun new campaigns,” Desrosiers said. “This one was actually inspired by a Super Bowl commercial.”

“It was a nice treat; I felt supported,” Sherman said. “When the Karen thing happened I cringed, but I figured it was our time.”