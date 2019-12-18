Candidates Announced for Municipal Elections

Local municipal election qualifying periods are up, with candidates in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach vying for office, and candidates in South Pasadena running unopposed. Municipal elections will be held on March 17, 2020.

In Gulfport, Vice Mayor Paul Ray qualified and is unopposed to repeat his term as Councilmember for Ward III.

There will be an election for Councilmember for Ward I, with two declared candidates:

Dan Liedtke – Current Ward I Councilmember (Click here for filing documents)

April Thanos – Opposition (Click here for filing documents)

Gulfport municipal elections are city-wide, with all residents eligible to vote, regardless of their ward. Gulfport Councilmembers serve two-year terms. See filing paperwork for the candidates at theGabber.com.

St. Pete Beach

In St. Pete Beach, the following individuals ran unopposed and are deemed the successful candidates, per the St. Pete Beach Charter.

Mayor: Al Johnson

Commissioner, District 3: Ward Friszolowski

There will be an election for Commissioner in District 1 as the following individuals were declared qualified candidates by the Supervisor of Elections Office:

Terri Finnerty- Current Vice Mayor (Click here for filing documents)

Christopher Graus- Opposition (Click here for filing documents)

St. Pete Beach Commissioners serve a two-year term. See filing paperwork for the candidates at theGabber.com.

South Pasadena

The city of South Pasadena has canceled their March 17, 2020 election, with all three candidates running unopposed.

Thomas Reid and Bonnie Quick qualified for the three-year term Commission positions, and Ben Thomas qualified for the one-year term Commission position.