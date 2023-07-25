A St. Petersburg man drove a car into Boca Ciega Bay in Gulfport July 24 after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend with a tire iron in a motel parking lot. He then allegedly tried to run her over with his car.

Antron Laquay Smith, 40, “hit his domestic partner, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, with a tire iron several times” in the parking lot of the Palm Aire Motel on U.S. 19 (34th Street North) near 32nd Avenue North at approximately 12:38 a.m. July 24, St. Petersburg police wrote in a statement.

“She broke away and ran across the street. He jumped in their car, a blue Toyota Scion, and drove in the victim’s direction. She got out of the way, but he hit a parked pick-up truck and fled the scene,” the statement continued.

SPPD dispatched officers to a home near 12th Avenue South and 42nd Street South in the Childs Park area, where Smith threatened to harm or kill himself with a knife.

“Officers negotiated with him and were able to take him into custody,” SPPD said.

St. Pete police said Smith faces attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon as well as a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, and other charges.

Car in Boca Ciega Bay

Police said he also drove and abandoned the blue 2016 Toyota Scion into Boca Ciega Bay in Gulfport.

Gulfport police officers arrived on scene at the Gulfport Beach area near Shore Boulevard and 57th Street South. There they found a car well into the waters of Boca Ciega Bay.

Woodman said the car was approximately 40 feet into the water off the beach

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that this vehicle was involved in investigations that the St. Petersburg Police Department were working,” Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman told The Gabber Newspaper.

“Gulfport’s involvement in this case was the removal of the vehicle from the water/beach front,” Woodman said.