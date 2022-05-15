Car Totaled, but Gulfport-Inspired Mural Remains

Drive by Janet Brown’s home in South Pasadena Mobile Home Park and it’s clear the car doors – painted with a Gulfport beach scene – has a story.

Brown, a go-getting art lover new to the Gulfport area, is always ready to tell it.

In April, Brown’s 1999 Nissan sported the mural, but the car was totaled just a few weeks after St. Petersburg artist Tara Rinkel completed the final brushstroke.

Brown dedicated the mural not just to her newfound beach home, but to her deceased sister, Jenniveve Angus, who passed away from cancer in 2020. When the mural remained unscathed after the collision, she didn’t want to let it go to the junkyard.

“The mural is larger than life; there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye,” Rinkel said.

The Making of the Mural

Rinkel is a boat captain and full-time artist, but before Brown called her, she’d never painted a car mural. To Brown’s surprise, Rinkle showed up to her home asking to see the mechanical canvas before Brown hired her. The two women clicked, and the idea for a Gulfport-inspired moving art piece was born.

“Her enthusiasm, her inspiration – I knew she was the one,” Brown said.

Brown knew she wanted a Gulfport-and-beaches-inspired piece of art on her Nissan, but she left many of the details to the artist. A St. Pete native, Rinkel added the Don Cesar in the distance, a flamingo (named Lucy after Lucy the flamingo at Sunken Gardens) and a few special touches, including a tennis net with Brown’s sister’s name painted in lightly. Brown teaches tennis at the St Petersburg Tennis Center, and considers the sport a huge part of her life.

“When I think of Gulfport, the first thing I think of is the palm trees and the geckos,” Rinkel said.

The mural didn’t come into existence without resistance. When Rinkle completed the mural the first time, it was destroyed in the sealing process due to a chemical reaction.

Rinkle completed the mural a second time in one month at the expense of the car painting company, Econo Auto Painting & Body Works. A month later, she got a call that the car was totaled – but this time the mural was spared.

“It was a miracle that the mural remained intact,” Rinkel said. After wrestling with the insurance company, a friend of Rinkel removed the doors and the piece of art moved to its new home.

Sisters Forever

Originally from the West Indies, Brown moved to America as a young girl. She lived in New York and New England before retiring from her career as a history teacher and investing in real estate in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She credits her career transition to her sister, who worked as an investment banker before volunteering full time with the Red Cross.

“She was an angel, really,” Brown said, remembering her sister. “She had close to a photographic memory. We called her ‘four eyes’ and she was so smart – so, so, smart.”

She still reaches for her phone when she gets an idea or sees something that reminds her Angus, Brown said. The two women never lived in Florida at the same time, but Brown would visit her sister in Port Charlotte often. It was on one of those visits that she decided to uproot her life and move to the St. Petersburg area. Brown was moved by the art and culture in the city, she vowed to make a life for herself down south and own her own piece of art.

“That’s [the murals] something that sold me, it tells me that the people care more about art and culture than the … value of their house,” Brown said.

Or the value of their car, she adds.

While Angus’s spirit lives on in Brown’s car door mural it’s all part of her healing process. “I miss driving down the street and calling her; I could call her for anything,” Brown said.

Brown says as sentimental as the work is, she’ll find the painted doors a new home if she ever leaves the Gulfport area. “They belong in Gulfport,” Brown said.

For now, she and her mural will stay put.