Carol Perry’s Latest Inspired by Gulfport

Maureen Doherty has a lot on her plate. She is trying to rescue a historic hotel, which she has just mysteriously inherited, from its dowdy decor and its sizable debts. The sassy ghost of a Hollywood starlet – one of the many denizens that came with her new property – keeps appearing in her room and stealing her clothes. To make things even worse, a stubborn police detective keeps trying to charge her for the murder of one of her hotel’s guests. And everyone in her new town, a quaint seaside village, seems to know her business before she does.

Thank goodness she has a loyal sidekick: Finn, the friendly golden retriever who failed out of guide-dog training for being too easily distracted.

Such is the charmingly oddball world of “Be My Ghost“ (Kensington, 2021), a new cozy mystery from Carol J. Perry. Already known for her “Witch City Mysteries “(set in her hometown of Salem, Massachusetts), Perry’s new book launches a series set in Haven, a whimsical Gulf coast hamlet inspired, says the author, by several Florida towns – indeed, the story first began to take shape during a dinner at Gulfport’s own Historic Peninsula Inn.

Fitting its laid-back setting, the novel’s pace is leisurely, but short chapters and plenty of twists keep readers engaged as Maureen, its can-do heroine, seeks to save the ailing Haven House hotel and solve the mystery of the murdered guest, who happens to be a professional ghost hunter.

A strong point for the book is its cast of quirky characters. There’s a quartet of wry resident retirees who lounge nightly on the hotel’s porch, dispensing gossip (and the occasional clue). There’s a heartthrob chef with a good pot roast recipe and a bad reputation. Then there’s the garrulous bookshop owner who always keeps a fresh plate of cookies ready in case her wandering husband returns – from the dead.

The most lively folks you’ll meet in Haven are the ghosts, which Perry handles with real skill. With fascinating backstories and vivid personalities, her spirits may be a bit transparent, but they’re definitely not flat. Perry chalks this up to personal experience.

As she explains, she lived for many years in a haunted house in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where a friendly ghost appeared many times to family members and friends.

Some readers may feel frustrated when the book leaves several key plot points unresolved. Will Maureen succeed in untangling the hotel’s messy finances before it folds? How did Chef Ted earn his dubious rep, and will it come back to haunt him (like so many other things in the hotel do)? And, most importantly, why did the late Penelope Josephine Gray, former proprietress of Haven House, leave the hotel to Maureen – seemingly a perfect stranger? Those readers will just have to wait for the sequel, which is currently in the works.

All in all, reading “Be My Ghost” is a bit like raiding your own Hallowe’en candy stash: a sweetly spooky indulgence that’s hard to put down – and may just keep you up all night.

