CASA Thrift Boutique in St. Pete

It is easy to head to Goodwill or Salvation Army to get your secondhand items. Next time you are in a thrifting mood, head to CASA Thrift Boutique.

Starting Sept. 3, the CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) Thrift Boutique will open its doors to customers seven days a week now.

Not only are you shopping for new clothes, but you are helping those in need when you shop at CASA.

“Every purchase made at the CASA Thrift Boutique directly supports CASA’s mission of Standing Up to Silence against domestic violence,” the thrift shop’s recent press release read.

Founded in 1977, CASA is the official 501(c)(3) domestic violence center based in Pinellas County. The group opened its thrift shop in 1998 to fund “its critical, life-saving work, with all proceeds directly contributing to the organization’s mission.”

Customers can look through a large range of secondhand items. Acceptable donations include clothes, furniture, home decor, and shoes. Additionally, the boutique even accepts “used cell phones, which are repurposed to provide a lifeline to CASA participants in emergencies.”

“Our thrift shop is known for its fab shoe selection and amazing home goods,” said Special Events & Marketing Manager Amber Valente.

Lastly, if you would like to donate, the boutique accepts donations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

CASA Thrift Boutique, 1011 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-895-4912, casapinellas.org

Business Beat

