Casino and Senior Center Officially Reopen 

Both the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center and the Gulfport Casino Ballroom are opening their doors to the public in the first week of June.

Back in Step

For the past 18 months, the Gulfport Casino Ballroom, located at 5500 Shore Blvd. S., has been closed, but not empty.

Renovations to the floors, bathroom and lighting have been underway in the historic landmark.

Starting on Tuesday, June 1, dance lessons – including beginning, swing, tango and more –will resume throughout the week.

“We’re excited to get the dance community back again,” said Justin Shea, Gulfport’s Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor. “We’re glad to bring the people back.”

As far as regulations, that’s up to the attendees.

“The setting floor plan is socially distanced, masks are recommended, but ultimately it’s a personal choice,” Shea said.

The ballroom offers an array of classes at $10 a pop, as well as a cash bar.

For more, visit mygulfport.us/recreation/casino.

Welcome Back Seniors

Beginning on Monday, June 7, the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center, at 5501 27th Ave. S., will shift from online events to in-person activities.

With seniors being one of the most vulnerable groups in the pandemic, the Senior Center closed its doors and any activities were strictly online.

That’s changing, but officials still advise caution: Patrons will have to check in, are urged to follow CDC hygiene guidelines and vaccinations are strongly recommended.

“Several noticeable and some not-so-noticeable changes have been made for the health, safety and well-being of the Senior Center’s participants, volunteers and staff,” Rachel Cataldo, Gulfport Senior Center Supervisor, wrote on the center’s website.

Upcoming events are still in the works, but stay updated at facebook.com/GulfportSeniors.

