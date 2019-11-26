Casino Steps Back in Time for Charity

Gary and Melanie Johnson, along with Renee and George Raffa, dressed the parts for A Night in Havana. The Gulfport Casino had a line out the door on the night of Saturday, November 23, as attendees waited to be checked in to the charity event. The event was hosted by O’Maddy’s in celebration of the restaurant’s 30th anniversary and benefited the Michael J. Yakes Foundation, which serves underprivileged children and seniors in the area.

Take my picture with this beautiful car!” asked Joe, who posed with JB next to one of the meticulously restored vintage automobiles lined up outside A Night in Havana. The Gulfport Casino had a line out the door on the night of Saturday, November 23, as attendees waited to be checked in to the charity event. The event was hosted by O’Maddy’s in celebration of the restaurant’s 30th anniversary and benefited the Michael J. Yakes Foundation, which serves underprivileged children and seniors in the area.