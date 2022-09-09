“Today’s cozy mysteries are popular,” writes Giant Bookshelf’s Tonya Fillion, “because readers feel connected to the characters, who seem like someone they would want to have as a friend.” Food anthropologist turned cooking show host Miriam Quiñones-Smith, star sleuth of Raquel V. Reyes’s new novel “Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking” (Crooked Lane Books, November 2022), is someone I would want for a friend – particularly if that means coming over to her house for dinner.

When the book opens, Miriam is in the midst of solving a complicated problem: How to transform a stuffy country club gala event into a Caribbean-themed, Calypso-fueled night to remember. But a much deadlier dilemma arises when the club’s chef plunges headlong down the club’s grand staircase. With multiple motives for murder at play, the plot thickens as two neighbors fall sick to what appears to be cassava poisoning. Throw in a few spy drones, a dash of Russian mafia, and a quack dentist running a tooth-whitening scam and you have the makings of mystery that captures South Florida’s unique saveur. But Miriam had better figure out all these ingredients come together fast, or she, too, will end up in the pot.

“Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking” is the second volume in Reyes’s Caribbean Cooking Mystery series (following “Mango, Mambo, and Murder”). Both books deliver warm, well-rounded characters, delightfully quirky situations, and, every 10 pages or so, delectable description of the various pastries, stews, fry-ups, and cool-down beverages Miriam and her foodie friends prepare. Perhaps it’s because our protagonist is expecting, but – watch out! – the food in “Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking” will inspire a powerful craving.

But paragraphs you could eat with a spoon are not the only interesting thing to chew on in Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking. Reyes, who proudly proclaims that her childhood was “not unlike an I Love Lucy rerun,” also explores the prejudice that Miriam faces as a Latina in her largely white and wealthy Coral Shores (ahem, Coral Gables) neighborhood and the challenges of living in a multi-cultural family. Part of the great fun of reading this series is seeing how Reyes, a co-founder of the annual Sleuthfest conference, imagines her protagonista fabulosa into a genre that has, traditionally at least, lacked diversity. ¡Buen trabajo!

…but I’m still waiting on that invitation to dinner.

Available Oct. 10, 2022