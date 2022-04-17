Andrew Furman Catches Feelings for Florida

Earth Day is approaching. But so, too, is Florida summer – that sweltering, sweat-soaked, sun-beaten season where just stepping outside, let alone surviving until October, requires no small reserve of personal fortitude. Sure, we’ll all be loving Florida come April 22. But how many of us can really say we’ll stick by our state when the going gets… humid?

One such brave soul is author Andrew Furman, whose memoir Bitten: My Unexpected Love Affair with Florida (2014, University Press of Florida) lovingly and lyrically chronicles his process of becoming at least a little Floridian after moving with his family to Boca Raton – “a place,” he notes, “scoffed at in equal measure by my friends living in the city and the country.”

From this “hopelessly in between” beginning, Furman launches out on some fine Florida adventures, whether to a small city park where he embarks on a snook hunt with a mysterious new fishing buddy; or the edge of a growing university campus, where a burrowing owls hold out against encroaching development; or on birding tour around Lake Okeechobee that reveals both an array of amazing avians and the deep footprint that the sugar industry has left on the Everglades.

Some of Furman’s most luminous insights, however, blossom just a few steps from his own door in the “Florida-friendly” (read: native-plant-featuring, wildlife-attracting, inevitable-conflict-with-neighbors-producing) garden he and his family have planted. One memorable episode finds Furman rolling his eyes at neighbors who suggests that squirrels have been jumping the fence from the Furman bird buffet to steal tomatoes from their fastidiously groomed garden ­­– a place, he notes, where “control, on the whole, seemed to be the yard’s principal motif.”

Then Furman’s young, painfully introverted son asks for help in growing a perfect vegetable garden. Desperate not to disappoint him, but also beset by a host of subtropical garden pests, the author quickly discovers that Florida’s “Zone 10 realities” may involve using the occasional pesticide, or attaching a Twirl-a-Squirrel device to your bird feeder. In the end, each family gets a few tomatoes and even the squirrels get a cupful of seeds (sprinkled carefully, far away from the neighbors’ property). Such are Furman’s lessons in “suburban citizenship.”

This chapter speaks directly to what makes Bitten such a fascinating read for any Floridian, but especially for newcomers: falling for Florida does at times feel more like being bitten than smitten. Furman’s book is a charming love letter to a flowery, ferocious, and fragile beauty. And to the tantalizing possibility that we might learn to live in true harmony with it.

