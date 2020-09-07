Vote

Vote 2020: A Closer Look, Part 2

Laura Mulrooney September 7, 2020

Part two of the Gabber’s look at down-ballot races, including the Pinellas County Tax Collector and Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

2020 Vote: A Closer Look

Laura Mulrooney September 2, 2020

This week, the Gabber’s taking a closer look at the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections and Property Appraiser in the November elections.

Your Election Results in Brief

Laura Mulrooney August 19, 2020

Eliseo Santana will face incumbent PCSO Sheriff Bob Gulatieri in November; Rene Flowers moves on in Board of County Commissioners race and more.

