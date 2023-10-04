The Gabber Newspaper Logo
CatVideoFest 2023 Raises Money for Pet Pal Animal Shelter

by Cameron Healy

a man holding a check from CatVideoFest at Pet Pal Animal shelter.
Zach Howard with Green Light Cinema hand delivered the check to Pet Pal from CatVideoFest 2023.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

From Sept. 9-14, Green Light Cinema hosted screenings from CatVideoFest 2023.

People watched an hour-long compilation of silly cat videos on the big screen. The indie movie theater donated more than $200 to Pet Pal Animal Shelter from a portion of ticket sales.

“Each year, across the country, local theaters partner with nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations, and shelters alike — a portion of ticket proceeds from every show goes directly to local cats in need,” Green Light Cinema posted on Facebook.

Oscilloscope Laboratories curated the movie with “the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.”

On Sept. 28, Pet Pal received the donation. Pet Pal Animal Shelter is a no-kill, nonprofit shelter located in St. Pete.

“Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training,” Pet Pal states on their website.

