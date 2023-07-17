Cedars Grill is a Middle East Feast

Middle Eastern cuisine is one of my favorites. It has a rich history of faraway lands, exotic spices, and intoxicating flavors. Religion and local ingredients are integral, while Mediterranean influences bring a freshness that’s unmatched. Lucky for me, Cedars Grill is a feast for Middle Eastern eats in St. Petersburg that both meat lovers and vegans will enjoy.

What’s magical about Middle Eastern cuisine are the copious amounts of warm, fragrant spices. Aromatic medleys of cinnamon, sumac, saffron, and coriander are at the forefront along with harissa, cardamom, anise, and nutmeg. Nuts, dates, olive oil, and beans are widely used in different dishes. The most traditional proteins are mutton, lamb, and goat, but chicken, camel, and fish are used as well. Beef is not as popular due to religious beliefs, except in non-Muslim countries.

Shawarma For the Win

Cedars Grill is a modest establishment. If you aren’t looking for it, you’ll drive past it. Inside lacks any sense of ambiance but what they don’t don in decor they more than make up for in flavor. The menu showcases traditional Middle East fare like baba ganoush ($5.99), kibbe ($8.99), and kebabs ($12.99) but I went in search of falafel ($9.49), lentil soup ($5.99), and chicken shawarma ($12.99).

Falafel is a vegan dish made of ground chickpeas, fresh herbs, and spices that is formed into patties and fried. It’s a go-to for me and Cedars’ falafel was perfect — crispy on the outside, moist and herbaceous on the inside. Sadly, the lentil soup was both underwhelming and under-seasoned. But the chicken shawarma won my heart. Generous pieces of roasted chicken breast, chopped red onion, and fresh parsley decorated my massive plate of house made hummus (served with a basket of warm pita bread). Each bite was juicy and boldly seasoned. The hummus was creamy, smooth, and out-of-this-world delicious.

Shawarma, traditionally a street food, consists of marinated meat stacked on a vertical rotisserie. It’s sliced off and stuffed in a pita, or served alone with rice, greens, and condiments. I prefer my chicken shawarma sliced into flat pieces (you can stack more in your pita this way) but Cedars’ chicken, albeit chunks, was brimming with flavor and absolutely divine.

Authentic Turkish Coffee

For the immersive Middle Eastern dining experience, be sure to to try Cedars’ authentic Turkish coffee ($2.99). Turkish coffee is thick and aromatic. Ultra-finely ground coffee beans are boiled in a copper pot (called a cezve) and left unfiltered before serving. The powder-like grind is what gives the coffee its distinctly potent flavor. In fact, Turkish coffee has such a deep cultural history between its preparation, brewing and serving that it was added to UNESCO’S list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013!

The simplicity of ingredients in Middle Eastern food is something I truly appreciate. With an array of options and guaranteed bright flavors, Cedars Grill should definitely be on your list.

Cedars Grill, 6549 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, Mon.- Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 727-914-7264, cedarsgrillfl.com

