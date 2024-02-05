Celebrate Lunar New Year!

Lunar New Year (also known as Spring Festival) is a grand celebration in Asian and Asian-American culture. Because the occasion revolves around the moon, the date varies year to year. This year on Feb. 10, millions of people all over the globe will participate with dragon dances, special foods, and festivities in hopes of removing the old and bad, and welcoming in the new and fresh. It’s a time to remember elders, worship ancestors, and ward off evil spirits in hopes that the new year will be full of prosperity and health. While the festival lasts for 15 days, the New Year’s Eve dinner is the most important meal of the celebration. You can participate too, with an easy dumpling recipe (below).

Lunar New Year in Tampa Bay

In January, Tampa Bay Saigon Night Market hosted a two-day festival in Pinellas Park celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year. The event included dragon and lion dances, special musicians and performers, Tampa Bay vendors, a pho eating contest, and an outstanding array of Asian food. Because I studied abroad in China during my undergrad, it was exciting to participate in the rich cultural his history of Lunar New Year. Dozens of food vendors dished out everything from noodles and skewers, to boba tea and sugar cane juice, preparing everything on-site.

I couldn’t pass up the pad thai, coconut curry stir fry, spring rolls and chicken satay. But one of my favorite treats was the taiyaki. Taiyaki is a Japanese street food delight — essentially, a stuffed waffle. Traditional fillings include sweetened red bean paste, chocolate, custard, or cheese. Not only are they shaped like fish, but they’re a fun dessert to eat on the go.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Celebrate With Food

The Lunar New Year’s Eve dinner is the most important dinner of the year. It’s a family reunion-type of occasion that often brings together multiple generations. Popular items prepared for Lunar New Year include dumplings/potstickers, longevity noodles, sticky rice balls, whole fish, and cured meats. If cooking whole fish is too daunting or you don’t have the coordination to make hand-spun noodles, try this easy dumpling recipe. Modify the fillings to please your palate because these little guys are super simple to make and really tasty when pan fried.

Chef Morgan Banno’s Dumplings

Yield: 36 dumplings

Ingredients

1 package mini wonton wrappers

1 lb. ground protein (pork, chicken breast, or tofu recommended)

1/2 c. nappa cabbage, shredded

3 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tsp. fresh ginger, minced

1 tsp. soy sauce or tamari

Water (for adhering wontons and steaming)

1 tsp. sesame oil

Soy sauce, for dipping (optional)

Directions

Chef’s tip: Dampen a paper towel and cover the uncooked wontons to keep the skin moist and from cracking.

Combine ground protein, cabbage, scallions, ginger and soy sauce in a bowl. Spoon a level teaspoon of mixture into the middle of the wonton wrapper. Using your finger, dab the edges of the wonton wrapper with water and fold into a triangle. Crimp the edges of the wonton to seal in filling. Heat sesame oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add dumplings to the pan, careful not to overcrowd. Pan-fry until bottoms are crispy and wonton is soft. Carefully add enough water to cover the bottom of the pan and cover wontons so they steam until soft. Serve with soy sauce or your favorite Asian dipping sauce.

You don’t have to be of Asian descent to enjoy the Lunar New Year celebration. If you love food, it’s time to get cooking. Happy new year!

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.