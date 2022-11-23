Celebrate Tampa Bay’s Indian Heritage

On Thanksgiving, many Americans come together to express gratitude and reflect on the past. They often remember this autumnal feast in the context of the “First Thanksgiving” in New England in 1621. Even if they do not recall the details, they fill their plates thinking about food shared by Pilgrims and Indians.

Consider how this illusory tale of expressing thankfulness in a shared space was so strikingly different than a rebuttal Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed at the October 24 gubernatorial debate with Charlie Crist.

While discussing the need to portray American history accurately, DeSantis said, “You have people that are teaching — and actually his [Mr. Crist’s] running mate has said this in the past — that teaching the United States was built on stolen land. That is inappropriate for our schools. It’s not true.”

DeSantis is not the first Florida politician – or person with an undergraduate degree in history – to misrepresent the heritage and significance of people whose ancestors lived here for many dozens of generations before they were “discovered” as occupants of a “New World.”

The Pilgrims-and-Indians story of a friendly communal fall feast passed down across generations does not accurately represent the tense interactions between the Wampanoag Indians, the rival Narragansetts, and the Europeans who arrived and established the Plymouth Colony.

Similarly, the history of early, violent interactions between the First Floridians and Spanish conquistadors – followed by a second helping of diseases and massacres – differs greatly from the romantic tales we often remember about Juan Ponce de León seeking a fictional Fountain of Youth.

Today, we know very little about people who lived in the Tampa Bay region for thousands of years before Americans began celebrating Thanksgiving. Most of what we have learned comes not from historians searching the archives, but from anthropologists and archaeologists who painstakingly analyze pottery sherds, shell tools, and other relics.

The Uzita, Tocobaga, Mocoso, and earlier cultures who lived in this area left no written records. Although Florida’s aboriginal populations shared memories through oral traditions, we know little about their languages. Within 150 years of first contact, their populations dwindled and their stories went to the graves with them. Their ancestors live on in the Seminole and Miccosukee Tribes, as well as other descendants of the first Floridians who are not part of a federally recognized tribe.

Surviving sources describing early contact in Florida prior to the 1600s are mostly in Spanish, and tell a biased and incomplete story. Pánfilo de Narváez, the first conquistador known to have visited the Pinellas Peninsula when he arrived in April 1528, had little interest in a friendly meal during his encounter. He wanted gold. Violence and hostility defined Hernando DeSoto’s visit to Tampa Bay in 1539.

Spanish records from that period often condemned the people who had lived here for millennia as “heathen” or “savage.” Spanish conquistadors also took issue with the important role that women played as leaders in many indigenous societies. As the First Floridians disappeared, incomplete and incorrect narratives began to form.

A large shell mound once existed in the Mound Park area, near the hospitals south of downtown St. Petersburg.

Florida Memory

Correcting the Record

Florida historians began to challenge the long-accepted “First Thanksgiving” narrative years ago. Initially, their efforts won few converts in Massachusetts.

In time, historians here persuaded their New England brethren that the true “First Thanksgiving” most likely occurred in 1565. After Pedro Menéndez de Avilés and hundreds of Spaniards who sailed along with him founded St. Augustine, some Timucuans participated in a communal meal with these newcomers. Other historians have looked for even earlier interactions between Indians and Spaniards in Florida as evidence of the original Thanksgiving.

Florida now has a relatively safe claim to being the first state where Indians and newly arrived Europeans shared a meal expressing thankfulness. If Puerto Rico gains statehood, however, that Caribbean island will take the honor from Florida. Ponce de León served as that island’s governor three times, twice before he “discovered” Florida.

Even if Florida can claim credit for putting itself at the front of the Thanksgiving line, our state has a long way to go before it can take pride in offering a more complete and accurate account of the indigenous people who have lived here for thousands of years.

Names Matter

In recent years, institutions at all levels – from schools and colleges to professional sports franchises – have removed offensive logos and mascots. Here and throughout Florida, we have the opportunity to take an equally responsible step of amending or changing the names of some locations to offer gratitude for the First Floridians who came before us.

Many sites have vanished. The mounds once found along Bayboro Harbor and the large one that rose in St. Petersburg’s Mound Park district have disappeared. Crews took shells from mounds and middens at Big Bayou and near Abercrombie Park to pave roads. While we cannot undo these acts, there are still local, county, and state sites that could be renamed or rebranded to honor these early cultures.

Located at Park Street and 38th Avenue North, Abercrombie Park honors John Abercrombie, an early settler who arrived in the 1880s. A plaque at the park notes that this site was dedicated to him “as a tribute to the memory of the Old South” after this early physician brought his family “and several of their former slaves.”

Within a tract of land added to Abercrombie Park in 2015, the Kuttler Mound recognizes the family that were the last owners of a home built on part of a mound site in 1939.

Philippe Park in Safety Harbor, the first county park established in Pinellas, gives credit to a man known as the first white settler of Pinellas County, someone who remains an enigma with much of his life shrouded in mystery.

In Terra Ceia, just across the Sunshine Skyway, Florida State Parks maintains the Madira Bickel Mound State Archaeological Site, named to recognize one of the donors of the land in 1948 where this ceremonial mound sits.

Those names do not have to disappear. Perhaps, they could share space or define part of the terrain, with names that honor the Indians taking front-and-center billing. To be fair, interpretive signs at some of these locations – and at Weedon Island Preserve – now offer better context than in years past.

However, Florida can do more to honor these people by recognizing the spaces they once called “home.” Also, we should teach their history accurately, including the part about how the conquistadors and colonists occupied their land, and how events in American history such as the Seminole War and the Trail of Tears amounted to others stealing their land.

Adding Context, Not “Canceling”

Some in the cancel-culture chorus may read this and blurt out the false falsetto about how such an effort will “cancel” the memories of Abercrombie, Kuttler, Philippe, and Bickel. There is no need to worry: Their history and contributions need not disappear the way that so many indigenous languages, cultures, and traditions did.

We can remember Abercrombie’s significance as an early physician in lower Pinellas, while also acknowledging the curative Native practices of those who lived near the mound long before the Kuttler family bought a house that was once perched against it. Perhaps, we should even tell a bit more about Abercrombie’s reasons for bringing his “former slaves” to the area nearly 20 years after the Civil War had ended.

Having Philippe share the honor with the Tocobaga and others who built the mound within the park honors the people who created and sustained vibrant communities along the Pinellas Peninsula long before Philippe established a plantation – complete with slaves – at that site.

Madira Bickel’s gift of land in Terra Ceia need not be forgotten, but if this mound truly represents one of many that once existed in the area, the site’s name should honor what little remains of a culture when so much of it has disappeared.

Food for Thought

While expressing gratitude this Thanksgiving and making plans on how to survive Black Friday and Cyber Monday, consider those who gathered here for thousands of years.

Their autumn meals included fish and shellfish, perhaps collected while in dugout canoes. They ate berries, beans, fruits, squash, and nuts. Later, they added corn to their diets. Stews and roasted fish or game filled many bellies.

Let’s give thanks for their stewardship of the land, and for leaving it for us to enjoy today.