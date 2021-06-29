Celebrate the 4th in South Pinellas

Fireworks and festivities are back again this Fourth of July!

From the sandy shores of the beaches to downtown St. Petersburg, there is something for everyone, including several local light shows.

Gulfportians will have to step out to see fireworks this July 4, however, but city officials say the pause is only temporary.

“There will be no fireworks this year,” said Justin Shea, Gulfport’s Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor. “The next large-scale event is the 20th anniversary Gecko Fest.”

The City of Gulfport decided against signing another contract with a fireworks company following some cancellation conflict last year.

“We made the determination early on this year, and we decided to err on the side of caution,” said Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly. “Barring another pandemic, or something to that effect, we will be celebrating the Fourth of July next year.”

Despite the local change, here’s a fabulous lineup of alternate options.

St. Petersburg

In celebration of both July 4 and the St. Pete Pier, 800 Second Ave. NE., “The Fourth” Independence Day Celebration is hosting a three-day inaugural event centered around the holiday.

The fun starts on Friday, July 2 and ends with a 9 p.m. fireworks show July 4 that will blast off from the waterfront, visible from Central Avenue and downtown St. Pete’s waterfront parks.

“It’s the one-year anniversary of the pier opening on July 6, so it’s a two-part deal,” said Ben Kirby, communications director for Mayor Rick Kriseman.

For those looking for more than explosions, there’s a silent disco at Family Park, pilates and a run on the pier, food trucks, live music and more.

A drone show, hosted by Duke Energy, will take off on July 6 at 6-9 p.m., so keep your eyes on the sky.

See a complete red, white and blue list of the festivities at stpetepier.org/thefourth.

Madeira Beach

Per tradition, Mad Beach is holding a 9 p.m. fireworks show, launched by the City of Madeira Beach and the Madeira Beach Recreation Center.

This year, The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in John’s Pass is getting a clawed foot in the mix as a co-organizer in the event.

“It’s the traditional fireworks show,” said Max Michalfki, a program coordinator with the recreation center. “The best place to watch the show would be the park.”

That’s R.O.C Park, 300 Municipal Dr, to be exact.

Carpooling and snacks are recommended, and the city advises an early arrival for the best parking options.

More at madeirabeachfl.gov/events.

Treasure Island

Enjoy beach fireworks, then circle back the next morning for a coastal cleanup in Treasure Island.

The City of Treasure Island is hosting its annual fireworks show at Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., at 9 p.m., but finding a spot can be tricky.

Attendees are encouraged to show up early and bring cash for flat-rate parking options.

“Bring a beach chair or towel and enjoy the show as fireworks light up the night sky,” reads a Facebook post by the city.

Do-gooders can return at 8:30 a.m. the next day for a Keep Pinellas Beautiful and Treasure Island – Adopt A Beach, organized clean up.

More at mytreasureisland.org.

St. Pete Beach

Fourth of July is back on St. Pete Beach, and a fireworks show starting at – you guessed it – 9 p.m. will launch from Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza.

There will be no city-hosted live music, but fans of the fireworks can still watch from nearby restaurants, hotels, drinking spots and, of course, the beach.

“We are so excited about this year’s display. It not only celebrates our nation’s birth but our heroic spirit as well after a difficult year,” said St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson.

More at stpetebeach.org.

