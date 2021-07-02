Celebrate the 4th Safely

Like fireworks? There are a multitude of places to watch municipal lightshows on the Fourth of July, safely.

For those who prefer a DIY approach, however, Pinellas County Safety and Emergency Services reminds residents and visitors of the county’s ban on the retail sale, purchase or use of fireworks, which covers virtually all fireworks except sparklers and “paper caps.”

Supervised public display of fireworks is allowed only with a permit from the appropriate fire district. According to the county, a new state law allowing the purchase of fireworks for use on three holidays does not supersede local regulations.

While legal, sparklers and fountains can still be dangerous, reaching temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the county. Officials urge extreme caution and advise residents to closely follow label instructions and product warnings. Be smart and don’t lose a finger!

Still want to blow up stuff in your yard?

Remember that explosive noises can be extremely traumatic for veterans coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), as well as for pets.

“Loud noises and flashes of color may scare or cause anxiety for veterans living with the PTSD,” the county posted in a recent release. “Families with veterans may want to take precautions over the holiday in order to minimize negative impacts of reactions,” and, as a good neighbor, please advise those around you about when and where you will be setting off fireworks.

Pinellas County Animal Services also reminds pet owners to keep a close eye on their pets during firework displays.

“Fireworks can scare pets, causing them to run onto roadways, get lost or end up in shelters,” according to the county. “Don’t take pets to fireworks events. Pets at these events are at higher risk for anxiety, overheating and escaping.”

Also, make sure pets are microchipped, licenses are current, and tags are secured to pets’ collars. Keep them indoors in a cool, comfortable place, perhaps with some minor noise distraction, such as a radio or television.

Be safe, be courteous!

