Celebrating the Festival of Lights

On the sixth evening of Hanukkah, Friday, December 27, “Rabbi Jeff” Zaremsky, celebrated the season with his followers at Beth-El Shalom Messianic Congregation, 1701 29th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

The event started off with Hanukkah songs and prayer. Soon, it transitioned into a lesson about the “Festival of Lights.” The light-hearted lesson seemed to challenge the crowd equally, young folks and older practitioners of the faith.

Once the jests and cheers over Hanukkah trivia waned, Rabbi Jeff lit a 10-foot menorah. Dancing and prayer followed, along with a united menorah-lighting ceremony.