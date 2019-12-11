Celebrating the Sounds of the Season

The New Horizons Band of Gulfport presented their free “Celebrate the Season” holiday concert on Tuesday, December 10 at 7 p.m. at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., to a standing-room-only audience. According to the group’s website, there is a novice- and intermediate-level band and volunteer members experience learning as well as a fun-filled adventure. William “Bill” Mickelsen is the director and is a 40-year veteran musician of the Florida Orchestra. He also teaches music locally at the college level. The group is a non-profit and has been performing in southern Pinellas County for over 10 years. For more information about their performance schedule or for details about joining the band, whether or not you currently play an instrument, visit newhorizonsbandgulfport.org.