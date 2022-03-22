Celebration of Life for Captain Richard Johnson

There will be a celebration of life for Richard A. Johnson (Captain Richard), 75, of St. Petersburg. Richard passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph H. and Graham Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Cindi Para, his brother Walter (Connie), his sister Nancy (Robert), a niece, and several nephews.

He was born in Norfolk, VA and spent his early youth in Champaign, IL with his mid and high school years in Tuscaloosa, AL. He attended Florida Presbyterian College (now Eckerd College) in St. Petersburg beginning in 1964 and graduated with the class of 1968 with a degree in history. He enlisted and served in the Air Force as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer and upon discharge returned to St. Petersburg in 1972.

Richard loved sailing and enjoyed teaching and introducing others to the sport. He learned how to sail at age 12 at a coastal summer sailing program in North Carolina. Upon returning to St. Petersburg he answered a want ad for the Annapolis Sailing School branch in St. Petersburg and was there for more than 30 years as an instructor and manager of the branch. He was also involved with U.S. Sailing in the Keelboat Instructor program and was a Master Instructor Trainer. He certified sailing instructors throughout the United States in courses ranging from Basic Sailing through Coastal Passage Making. He also co-authored the U.S. Sailing book “Bareboat Cruising”. He spent several years as a charter boat skipper along with teaching sailing courses at Eckerd College. He also worked as the dockmaster at the Magnuson Marina Cove resort in south St. Petersburg.

Richard volunteered at Egmont Key State Park with the Egmont Key Alliance and served as the President for 12 years and on the Board of Directors for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed re-enacting the role of an 1898 lighthouse keeper on Egmont Key at their annual event. He was one of the founding members of the Florida Lighthouse Association, serving as District 4 Commissioner and on the Board of Directors for many years. He was involved in and served on committees for several local organizations.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m. on the campus of Eckerd College at Lewis House. Directions will be given at the security gate. Richard lived and loved the tropical lifestyle so please wear your favorite Florida shirt or tropical attire.