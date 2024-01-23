Celebratory Gunfire in Gulfport Causes Concerns

A Gulfport City Council meeting is a place where residents can interact with City officials and share how they feel. After presentations, each meeting opens with the public comments section. During the public comment section of the January 16 Gulfport City Council meeting, two residents decided to discuss an issue they’ve seen for years.

Celebratory Gunfire in Gulfport and Bullet Holes

Shirley Baldwin, the president of the Board of Directors for Beachway Park, the only mobile home community in Gulfport, brought up her fear of the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve.

“For some reason, people think it’s fun to shoot off guns on those days,” said Baldwin. “Apparently these are people who didn’t make it through physics class, or never attended a physics class, and don’t understand that what goes up, must come down.”

According to Baldwin, three mobile homes had bullets come through their roof in 2023. This includes a resident who was asleep when a bullet landed in the bed next to her.

“No residents have been harmed, but it is only a matter of time,” said Baldwin.

Along with this, Donna Forlano, a resident of Beachway Mobile Park, had a bullet come through her roof. Her fear of the incidents in previous years inspired her to go out. When she got back home, she found a bullet sitting in front of her television.

“If I didn’t go out, I would’ve been sitting right there,” said Forlano.

