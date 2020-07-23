Census 2020: Make Pinellas Count

Historic Gulfport Florida census record from the 1800s
Historic Gulfport census record from the 1800s, courtesy of the Gulfport Historical Society.

It’s been a bit of a busy year, to say the least. In the midst of it all, you may have forgotten that 2020 is a census year. But why is that important?

Believe it or not, the census is so important, it’s in the US Constitution. America gets one chance each decade to count its entire population, and the 2020 Census is your chance to make sure Pinellas and other local governments get their fair share – for you. The census determines the size of political representation and how billions of dollars are spent on federal and local programs. Public transit, affordable housing, school lunches, Medicaid and SNAP nutrition assistance are just a few programs that rely on census data.

Your response is secure, confidential and protected by law. The short survey is vitally important to your community’s future. Take the census by mail, phone or online. Visit pinellascounty.org/census2020 for more. 

