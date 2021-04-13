Chair-ity Auction Exceeds Expectations

A photo of artistically painted wooden Adirondack chairs
The ever changing event will feature another mystery art item alongside the chairs next year. Photo by Eagle Finegan.

Sixteen artists, 10 chairs and six glass windows generated more than $8,000 for the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation at the Best Seat in the House: A CHAIR-ity Auction, with a View. 

“We’re very happy with what a great turnout it was,” said Amy Oatley, office manager at the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. 

Not skipping a beat since last year’s event was postponed twice due to pandemic concerns, the second annual art auction took place on Saturday, March 20 at the Tiki Bar & Grille and raised over $1,000 more than the first year, in 2019.   

“We’re thrilled at the outcome,” said Angela Lagan, who is on the event’s five-person committee. “We’re absolutely looking forward to doing this again, maybe not even with Adirondack chairs – who knows?” 

The windows, many stained with Florida flora and arching birds, were a new touch. 

According to Lagan, the event will feature a different crafted item next year. 

“We realized people came with hundreds of dollars in their pocket and went home without a chair if they got outbid,” Lagan said of the 2019 event. “We added the windows because we wanted everyone to get a chance to participate.” 

A man with a microphone on a truck talks to a man on the ground holding a painted window
Artist Brian Liggins and announcer Phillip Bailey debut a painted glass window at the Best Seat in the House Chair-ity event.  Photo courtesy of Angela Lagan.

 

by Abby Baker

