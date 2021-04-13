Chair-ity Auction Exceeds Expectations

Sixteen artists, 10 chairs and six glass windows generated more than $8,000 for the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation at the Best Seat in the House: A CHAIR-ity Auction, with a View.

“We’re very happy with what a great turnout it was,” said Amy Oatley, office manager at the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation.

Not skipping a beat since last year’s event was postponed twice due to pandemic concerns, the second annual art auction took place on Saturday, March 20 at the Tiki Bar & Grille and raised over $1,000 more than the first year, in 2019.

“We’re thrilled at the outcome,” said Angela Lagan, who is on the event’s five-person committee. “We’re absolutely looking forward to doing this again, maybe not even with Adirondack chairs – who knows?”

The windows, many stained with Florida flora and arching birds, were a new touch.

According to Lagan, the event will feature a different crafted item next year.

“We realized people came with hundreds of dollars in their pocket and went home without a chair if they got outbid,” Lagan said of the 2019 event. “We added the windows because we wanted everyone to get a chance to participate.”

