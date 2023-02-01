Chamber of Commerce Super Mingle in St. Pete

On Jan. 26, the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted its Multi-Chamber Super Mingle IV networking event. The Bill Edwards Foundation and the Mahaffey Theater sponsored the gathering. All were welcome at this free gathering.

For 90 minutes, roughly 300 businesses and eight Florida chambers came together to share opportunities and make new networking connections over a few cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

With including the TIMB Chamber of Commerce, the eight Florida chambers included Gulfport Merchants Chamber, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Pinellas, Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, Pinellas Park Chamber of Commerce, St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, St. Petersburg Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

“I’d like to grow it to where every chamber is involved,” said Barry Rubin, President of the TIMB Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a really beneficial thing for everyone not just the members but as well as the other businesses and the other chambers.”

Rubin explained how the greatest crime in networking is to converse with people you already know. But with this event, it opens the floor for everyone to make their connections increase only all with a simple conversation.

“Feedback has been phenomenal,” Rubin told The Gabber. “People were very complimentary. People were very excited to get new contacts and people they’d otherwise would never get to know.”

The TIMB Chamber already has the next two multi-chamber super mingles in the works, according to Rubin. He also hopes to make the event last longer than 90 minutes so people have more time to talk the people around them.