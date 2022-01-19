Chambers Mix, Meet During Initial Super Mingle  

Due to an onslaught of interested business owners and networkers at monthly chamber mixers and biweekly networking meetings, four Pinellas County chambers of commerce brainstormed the best way to mix and mingle. They created the first-ever Super Mingle.

Hosted at Park Station, Pinellas Park on Thursday, Jan. 20, the Treasure Island and Madeira Beach (TIMB) Chamber, the Seminole chamber, The Pinellas Park Chamber, and the Hispanic Chamber will mix and mingle together at the inaugural event.

“Networking is essential for people to develop their business and we feel that it’s better to have the opportunity to sell to and market your goods to and services to four chambers as opposed to just one. And we’d like to expand it,” Barry Rubin, TIMB Chamber President said, also mentioning that including all 13 Pinellas chambers as the end goal.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to work together with all of them. We’re all like-minded. Every chamber has the same mission,” Rubin told The Gabber. “The goal is to provide an opportunity for our members to meet the members of the other chambers and create long term relationships with them with mutual benefits,” Rubin said.

“It’s good camaraderie and a lot of fun,” Rubin continued. “Really, just try to get away from the predatory, for-profit networking groups that are out there just to take their money [from] people and not really help them succeed,” Rubin suggests that Pinellas chambers have a different motive.

“Our mission, collectively, not just our chamber, but our collective mission is to provide as much help for our members to be successful and have long-term success. And to do that you need to have a strong network.”

Business owners can register for the event with the Seminole Chamber.