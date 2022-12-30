Chaney Reports on Property Insurance Changes

State Rep. Linda Chaney’s report to Gulfport City Council at its Dec. 20 regular meeting was dominated by the attention given during the legislature’s recent special session to improving Florida’s property insurance situation in the wake of the latest hurricane season.

A Republican and a resident of St. Pete Beach, Chaney represents House District 61, which includes Gulfport, the beach cities, and the western portion of St. Petersburg.

“The goal of the special session was to stop the excessive litigation that we have in the state of Florida, that we’ve been experiencing for years, driving up our costs, and the activity by the bad actors,” she said, citing the actions of many attorneys and roofers who team up to make claims that should never have been made.

She then described what she called a typical scenario:

A company researches databases to find areas where storms have been prevalent in recent years. A van stops in one such neighborhood and a number of young people get out to start knocking on doors.

“A storm came through here five years ago,” begins the pitch. “I bet you have roof damage.”

The homeowner, thinking of all the insurance premiums paid over the years, thinks he or she deserves some repair work and encourages the team to take a look. As Chaney points out, it is amazing how every roof that is checked out seems to have some kind of damage, even if only a couple of shingles.

The assessors report the damage and tell the homeowner a free new roof is available. The homeowner is then instructed to sign an assignment of benefits, which takes him or her completely out of the process. Then an attorney instructs the insurance company that this house must have a new roof. The insurance weighs the $20,000 cost of a roof against $50,000 or more for litigation and chooses the less expensive option.

“What that has done is create a litigious environment where insurers are leaving the market,” said Chaney. “When we have less insurance companies to choose from, it drives rates up.”

The legislator said undoing this entire process is not something that will happen quickly, but the first steps have been taken. Legislation passed in the recent special session has reduced the amount of time in which a claim can be made.

“It used to be, even if seven years ago a storm came through, you could file a claim for roof damage. That really doesn’t make sense,” said Chaney. “If you have a damaged roof, you pretty much know if it’s leaking.”

In the last regular session the legislature shrank that timeframe to two years, and the special session resulted in a further drop to only one year.

“So, if you have damage, file a claim,” said Chaney. “If you don’t have damage, don’t file a claim.”

Because insurance companies watch their books and track their profits and losses just like any other industry, and some are still responding to storms from years past in addition to the most recent hurricanes such as Ian and Nicole, Chaney said it’s no surprise that companies are leaving the Florida market. But she believes the recent legislative action will slow that down.

“We have sent the message that we are no longer going to be a litigious state for property insurance claims,” she said. “That message is getting into the market so eventually insurance companies are going to start to come back. Those were the goals for us.”

The state also increased the amount of reinsurance it will provide for insurance companies to cover their liabilities in the current volatile market, and the legislature voted to stop one-way attorney fees, Chaney said.

“If somebody comes to your house and says, ‘I’m going to give you a free roof,’ and you know you don’t need a roof and that’s not really a legitimate claim, you now could be on the hook for your own attorneys’ fees for that claim,” she said. “Hopefully, that will stop some of those claims.”

The practice of issuing an assignment of benefits has also been stopped because, as Chaney put it, it was just a middleman that drove up costs. Florida is joining a large number of other states that have ceased this practice.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has been empowered and funded more than before, with additional authority to discipline insurers who make questionable claims, she said.

“Insurance companies must now review and acknowledge a claim in seven days, not 14. That includes hurricanes,” she said. “If that’s not happening, OIR has the ability to fine these insurance companies and shut them down if necessary. We are trying to get more insurance companies to come in, so they are going to look very closely and make sure that’s what needs to be done.”

Another new requirement is for insurance companies to provide physical inspections within 30 days instead of 45, and to decide whether to deny a claim within 60 days, not 90. Chaney said binding arbitration has been added as an option in policies should a homeowner choose to go in that direction instead of to court.

Chaney also addressed the status of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in her presentation to council. She called state-funded Citizens “the insurer of last resort,” which should only be available to customers who cannot get insurance anywhere else.

“We raised that bar,” she said. “If you can find insurance within 20 percent of the Citizens rate, we want you to move there because we have to depopulate Citizens.”

She went on to point out that if the growth of Citizens continues and a severe storm comes through the state with a large number of claims, Citizens will have the ability to put a special assessment on every single Floridian, including the ones who do not even use that company.

More attention is likely to be given to the property insurance issue when the legislature convenes this month for its regular session.






