Changes to NHC Hurricane Graphic: How We See Hurricanes

When things heat up later this summer in the Gulf of Mexico and the we all start paying a lot more attention to the National Hurricane Center, you might notice something different: The Forecast Cone Graphic has changed.

In mid-August, the NHC will begin experimenting with a new cone — the graphic that historically shows coastal dwellers, visitors, and businesses their expected storm ferocity. The updated experimental cone will, for the first time, include inland warnings and watches.

As storms grow more severe, inland communities more and more feel the impacts of tropical weather. For example, Hurricane Michael, a Category Five hurricane, was still a Category Four when it passed over the panhandle into Georgia.

In addition, the NHC release about the experimental cone explained, research — social science, not meteorological research — indicates a graphic with illustrated inland threats “will help communicate inland wind risk during tropical cyclone events while not overcomplicating the current version of the graphic with too many data layers.”

People can offer their thoughts to the NHC while the cone remains in the “experimental phase,” the NHC wrote in the release.

One caveat, though: As the cone is experimental, the NHC believes it may not have it prepared as quickly as it prepares the traditional cone “due to the time needed to compile complete inland watch and warning information, but should generally be available within 30 minutes of the advisory release.”

In addition, the NHC will still have the traditional graphic available, with no changes in what it includes.

So what, exactly, are the changes to the NHC graphic?

The experimental cone will have a visual representation of storm (both tropical storms and hurricane) watches and warnings for inland areas. It will also combine 3-day and 4-5 day tracks into a single 5-day forecast, represented with transparent white shading. That track will be white.

The watch and warning portions of the new NHC cone will dominate, the NHC said, which means that “watches and warnings in effect for land areas will take precedence over the cone.”

What isn’t a change to the NHC graphic?

According to the NHC, all “other features of the experimental cone graphic will look the same” as the cone has looked historically.

This change only applies to the United States.

Why change the NHC hurricane graphic?

The NHC hopes that by adding watch and warning information for inland areas will help people better “understand their risk of strong winds during tropical cyclone events.” The NHC used data from several studies, all of which, it wrote in a press release, “suggest that the addition of inland watches and warnings will help alleviate misinterpretation of the cone as being related to one’s risk of strong winds.”

To wit: By including inland wind threats, the NHC believes people will focus less on the track of a storm’s eye and more on the risk of high winds.

