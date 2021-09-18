Check COVID Stats with Updated Dashboard

As the pandemic continues to rage, Pinellas County launched an updated data dashboard to track local cases, case positivity, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.

The new tool offers uses key metrics from the latest available data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health.

According to the county, most hospitals are still dealing with a high level of COVID patients and ICU beds are in short supply, but cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates are starting to decline after the record highs of mid-summer.

Those slowing numbers may be related to a recent upward trend in vaccination rates in Pinellas, according to the county, with around 545,000 now fully vaccinated and more than 617,000 with at least one dose.

The latest data from the county as of Friday, September 17:

Number of weekly cases: 4,340 (Sept. 3-9)

Percentage of positive tests: 14.7% (Sept. 3-9)

Percentage of eligible people fully vaccinated: 62.4% (70.6% one dose)

Daily COVID patients in hospitals: 581 (7-day average)

Percent of adult ICU beds occupied: 83% (37% used by COVID patients)

Vaccine Boosters

The CDC currently recommends a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA) vaccines immunocompromised people, available for free at retail pharmacies, regardless of where you got your initial vaccines. Eligible residents should take their vaccine card with them.

Boosters for the general public are still being debated. The CDC is still evaluating the need for booster shots for most healthy adults, with a recommendation this fall. Learn more about boosters here.

The updated dashboard at covid19.pinellascounty.org/dashboard.

