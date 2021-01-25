Check Out Raptor Fest from Home 

Raptor Fest, an educational event that typically raises $10,000 for Boyd Hill’s Birds of Prey Program, is moving online this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For the first time in eight years, the virtual stream will be available on Saturday, February 6, at 10 a.m at facebook.com/stpeteparksrec.

Normally bringing an average of 5,000 attendees to Boyd Hill, this year’s event, Raptor Fest @ Home, will be a series of educational events, including ranger question-and-answer sessions.

The 20 non-releasable birds of prey that spend their days at the St. Petersburg Preserve will be “adopted” through the park’s Adopt a Bird program and presented via live stream in recognition of the donors.

Want to adopt a bird? visit raptorfest.org or call 727-893-7326.