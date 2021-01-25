Check Out Raptor Fest from Home 

Abald eagle in the foreground with a handler blurred in the background
Join Boyd Hill’s Birds of Prey Program in supporting and celebrating birds of prey at Raptor Fest, an educational and interactive live stream event on Saturday, February 6. Photo by St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation. Courtesy of St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation.

Raptor Fest, an educational event that typically raises $10,000 for Boyd Hill’s Birds of Prey Program, is moving online this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

For the first time in eight years, the virtual stream will be available on Saturday, February 6, at 10 a.m at facebook.com/stpeteparksrec

Normally bringing an average of 5,000 attendees to Boyd Hill, this year’s event, Raptor Fest @ Home, will be a series of educational events, including ranger question-and-answer sessions. 

The 20 non-releasable birds of prey that spend their days at the St. Petersburg Preserve will be “adopted” through the park’s Adopt a Bird program and presented via live stream in recognition of the donors. 

Want to adopt a bird? visit raptorfest.org or call 727-893-7326.

 

