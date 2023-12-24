Cheeky’s Fish & Chicken Comes to St. Pete in 2024

St. Pete’s Grand Central District welcomes a new restaurant to Central Avenue in 2024.

Cheeky’s is a raw bar and seafood grill offering fresh seafood such as fish, oysters, and shrimp. Other options include Southern fried chicken, hot bowls of chowder, and salads. The restaurant serves beer, frozen and classic cocktails, wines, and non-alcoholic beverages. Cheeky’s welcomes walk-ins for lunch and dinner and will have a dog-friendly space.

Owner Nate Siegal is also the co-founder behind Tampa’s Willa’s and Willa’s Provisions.

“Coming to St. Pete is a dream come true, and opening a new little place along Central Avenue like Cheeky’s is so exciting,” Siegal said. “This is already such a special community, and I am honored to become a small part of it alongside my friends at Bandit, Baba, Wild Child and more.”

According to Cheeky’s press release, the restaurant plans to have happy hour deals and live music. The press release also stated there will be banquette seating in an “open and breezy” space for large parties. Other seating options include an outdoor patio for casual dining

Keep an eye out for the opening date for this new restaurant.

Cheeky’s, 2823 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. cheekys.net.

