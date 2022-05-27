Chefs Table Canceled Due to Staff Shortages

Citing Gulfport restaurant staff shortages, the annual Chefs Table event in Gulfport canceled its 2022 event.

Since 2016, aside from 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Gulfport restaurants bring their fare to a long outdoor table on Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Organizer Pia Goff says the main players of the nightly simply didn’t have the help needed to host such a large event seamlessly.

“Of course, everyone is struggling right now, everyone is so tight with staff,” Goff said. “Everyone offers to volunteer but I can’t put people in my kitchen with no prior experience.”

Goff says some restaurants see up to 80 people at their tables, and each businesses provides their own staffing. Many restaurants also stay open while the event is happening.

O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille in Gulfport is one the larger tables of the night, and one of the first to express concern.

“So basically I pay two staffs, one running the restaurant and another set running Chef’s Table,” O’Maddy’s co-owner Joe Guenther said. He told The Gabber that he’s already 15 staff members short, most of which are kitchen staff.

“I think it’s a great event for Gulfport and I wouldn’t want to run it below our standards,” Guenther said.

Goff hopes to bring the popular event back in 2023.