Chefs Table Raises Over 30K for Charity

The 4th-annual Gulfport Chefs Table, a charity dinner, raised a total of $30,759.46, said Chef Pia Goff, event organizer and owner of Pia’s Trattoria, at the formal check presentation on Monday, November 18 in front of the Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. This year’s beneficiary is the Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Tampa Bay. For more information, visit galf6.org/menus/about-our-foundation.html. Last year’s charity recipients, a Gulfport family whose house was gutted by fire, are expected to be back in their home by Christmas 2019, said Gulfport Vice Mayor Paul Ray. Chefs Table was held on Monday, November 4 along several blocks of Beach Boulevard with 11 local restaurants serving a total of 531 guests. Portions of the proceeds from each restaurant were donated to the charity recipient. Pictured from the left of the check, front row are Mike Yakes, former Gulfport mayor; Amy Foster, executive director for the foundation; Ray; Goff; Veronica Champion, owner of Isabelle’s restaurant at the Historic Peninsula Inn; and, Maddy and Joe Guenter, co-owners of O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille and directors of the Michael J. Yakes “MY” Foundation, the local charity that assisted Goff with the dining event.