When we first met Chester, he was a bit timid. He would watch us quietly from a distance, staring with those beautiful brown eyes. But after a few treats and head rubs, he will give you all of the love and devotion you would expect from a hound. Chester would love a home that will give him the time and love he needs to build his confidence. He is a 4-year-old, 43-pound beagle mix.

1830 61st Ave. N.; 727-521-6191

petpalanimalshelter.com