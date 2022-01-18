Chicken Enters Race for Gulfport’s Pet Mayor

Lima, a pure black Silkie chicken, spends her days eating watermelon off a mini “chick-nic” table with her sister hens in owner Emily Pope’s Gulfport backyard.

Perhaps unbeknown to her, Lima is the first poultry-type candidate for the title of Gulfport pet mayor.

Pope’s brood includes three other Silkie hens (Penny, Paprika, and Patty) and two dogs.

Why Lima for pet mayor?

“Because she’s cute,” Pope said, holding the clucking hen. “She’s very vocal. It reminds me of the Gulfport Facebook page, how she’s always squawking.”

Gulfport’s pet mayor election benefits the Gulfport Historical Society and SPCA Tampa Bay.

The reigning pet will serve from Feb. 26, 2022-Feb. 25, 2023.

Coco, the previous pet mayor and resident chocolate lab at Gulfport’s Historic Peninsula Inn served two terms, due to COVID cancellations.

Lima’s nomination would be a change of pace, to say the least.

“I thought that it was egg-cellent,” said Amanda Hagood, the su-paw-visor of the election. “Gulfport is egg-centric.”

Voters can cast their ballots (one vote costs $1, and the Society encourages people to vote often) online or at one of the ballot boxes. Each ballot box has a slot for cash and a QR code for online voting accessibility, says Hagood.

Dedicated to Lima’s future administration, Pope carries a QR code in her apron when she works her shifts as a server at Sea Dog Cantina in Gulfport.

“I’d be so happy if she won,” Pope said. “I already brag about her to everyone.”

Lima, Meet Gulfport

Pope, a South Carolina transplant, bought Lima from a Silkie breeder in Lakeland.

Bred chickens are typically less socialized, says Pope. That’s why Lima’s calm disposition and tolerance of hair ties (for her extra long head feathers) and tutus surprised her human.

“She hollers for treats until someone comes outside,” Pope said.

Her treats of choice are watermelon and mealworms, and, on special occasions, crab legs. She fills her days rolling in the dust, laying tiny Silkie eggs and chasing squirrels out of Pope’s fenced-in yard.

Cast Your Vote

Find the ballot boxes at the Gulfport Beach Bazaar, Stella’s, the North End Taphouse, Gulfport Public Library, and the Gulfport History Museum. The winner gets inaugurated at Gulfport’s Get Rescued on Saturday, Feb. 26. The pets and owners will attend the wagging-in (or, perhaps, the laying-in) ceremony at the north end of the festival, says Hagood.

While Lima is an unusually social chicken, Pope plans to walk her on a leash around Gulfport to prepare for the social pressures that come with the pet mayor title.

See the nominees and vote for your favorite furry or feathered friend at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.