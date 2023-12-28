Chickpeas in Mousse? Try Aquafaba Dark Chocolate Mousse

If someone had told me years ago that the liquid in a can of chickpeas was a magical baking ingredient, I would have laughed out loud. But in 2014 (before I took my cooking seriously), a French chef found that the starchy liquid from beans — dubbed ‘aquafaba’ — is a fantastic, baking alternative to egg whites. For vegans, this was a great discovery (as vegan baking can prove challenging without real butter and eggs). For bakers, and those like me who dabble in baking when bored, this is pretty cool. I already make my own hummus, but until I went to culinary school, I never thought to save my aquafaba from the chickpeas.

What is Aquafaba and How Do You Use It?

Technically, aquafaba refers to liquid from any beans but the most common source is canned chickpeas. The liquid is made up of micro amounts of proteins, carbohydrates, and other soluble plant matter (the ratio of protein to the other components is what creates its thickening power), and, when whipped or foamed, it mimics the consistency and baking properties of egg whites.

Yes, you can use black bean aquafaba but chickpeas (and northern beans) are neutral-tasting and have particularly starchy liquid that’s favored for baking. I recommend buying canned beans for aquafaba but you could make your own from cooking dry beans. You’ll likely have to play with the consistency (add liquid or let it reduce) to get something similar to the canned version, but it’s definitely possible.

Try It

Those who know me know I am not a baker. I hate having to follow a recipe, and I hate chemistry. But after working with students in our school’s pastry program, I picked up baking again. After all, ’tis the season of resolutions and new challenges. Recently, I was inspired to make aquafaba chocolate mousse. I mean, how difficult could it be with only five ingredients? My recipe for the mousse is super easy, simple, and rich with dark chocolatey flavor. Serve it in a trifle or with berry compote, or be like me and eat it by itself.

No, this mousse doesn’t taste anything like chickpeas or beans. And I recommend using dark chocolate — either chips or a chopped bar — for best flavor. I’m currently experimenting with adding both almond butter and caramel to this recipe for a decadent boost, but the chocolate is classic.

Regardless, no one will ever know the secret ingredient is chickpeas.

Aquafaba Chocolate Mousse

Serves 4

¾ c. aquafaba liquid, from canned chickpeas

¼ tsp. cream of tartar

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

½ bag (6 oz.) dark chocolate chips, melted (or 1/4 dark cocoa powder)

⅔ c. powdered sugar

In a double boiler, melt chocolate chips. Once melted, set aside to cool slightly. In a stand mixer, whip aquafaba until foamy on medium speed (about 2 minutes). Add cream of tartar and continue mixing until stiff peaks (about 6 more minutes). Then, add vanilla extract and continue mixing. Fold in semi-cooled chocolate to combine. Don’t over mix, or it will deflate. Pour mixture in dish and refrigerate for 1-2 hours before serving. Chef tip: Chill the aquafaba beforehand; it will whip to peaks quicker.

Make 2024 a year of trying new things and stepping out of your comfort zone. Whether is learning a new language, mastering a new skill, or just getting back in the kitchen and experimenting with fun ingredients.