Chiggers and Things That Go Bump in the Woods

If you’re reading this, you’re probably in Florida and already understand that there are people who don’t attract mosquitoes and those who could get bit by a mosquito while walking on the moon. Mosquitoes have never really bothered me; their bites don’t leave a mark and they don’t itch. Our teenage son is equally blessed, likely a product of superior hygiene. My wife and daughter, on the other hand, are composed of whatever combination of blood types, pheromones, body lotions and just plain prettiness that mosquitoes love.

My wife doesn’t even bother with things like citronella, bug zappers, or those little bracelets because she says, “If there’s just one mosquito left, it’ll still find me.” Save your homemade natural homeopathic remedies, Gulfport. The only thing she trusts is DEET. Skin So Soft? Beat it, Avon Lady.

On a recent camping trip, my wife went so far as to have me spray her head with Deep Woods Off before going on a hike. I usually put a “spritz” on my ankles, like a sort of cologne, but on this particular day, I was wearing hiking boots and socks. I was well covered. So I thought.

I didn’t consider other pests.

A few years back, we took a nice hike through the remnants of a Civilian Conservation Corp camp in the Smokies in which I was the only one in the family who didn’t end up with chigger bites. I was not, however, spared the endless complaining from the rest of the crew, who decided CCC stood for Chiggers Chewing Crotches. Summer 2023, karma struck back in Warm Springs, Georgia, where we hiked Franklin D. Roosevelt’s property, where he hoped the minerals would have healing properties. I now believe that FDR’s inability to walk was caused, not by polio, but because he was undoubtedly ravaged by chiggers. (“The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself, and chiggers.”)

What, Exactly, Is a Chigger?

For the uninitiated, chiggers are microscopic red bugs that emerged from the valleys and hollers of Appalachia that were flooded by the TVA. They’re still angry about The New Deal. And they don’t just bite. They crawl into the dark regions under your socks and other clothing until they find a place to settle in for a snack. Ankles, armpits, unmentionable places. The victim feels nothing until a couple of days later when the skin turns angry and itchy. Did I say itchy? I wanted to cut my legs off at the shins. Chiggers had burrowed into my socks and had a feast where I’m not sure DEET would have helped. Within two days my ankles looked like something horrible you only see when you Google “smallpox.”

The rest of my family had chigger bites too, but they seemed practically unbothered. I’m normally stoic to life’s discomforts. Not this time. I fantasized about all the bristly brushes and sandpapery things I could scour my skin with. In my quest for relief, I found (but did not order) “Chiggerex,” a remedy endorsed by the illustrious Coyote Peterson, a nutty YouTuber who is famous for intentionally letting deadly insects bite him. If only FDR could have benefitted from this important scientific breakthrough instead of that silly Manhattan Project.

Time is the best healer. I can only write about this now, because the wounds have faded, the itch is gone, and I maintained sanity. FDR spent his final days at Warm Springs, suffering a stroke at his desk and dying a few hours later, finally free from the anguish of chigger bites.

