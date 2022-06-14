An 18-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after she allegedly intentionally hit another woman riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the Childs Park area Monday morning (June 13).

St. Petersburg police said Breasia Marie Niblack, 18, drove her vehicle on the sidewalk near 43rd Street South and Emerson Avenue South and hit the victim just after 8:30 a.m.

“The two women were known to each other,” the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Niblack lives in the Childs Park area, according to court records.

The victim’s name has not been released. Niblack faces attempted second degree murder charges.