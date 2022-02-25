90 Minutes from Gulfport, Chinsegut Offers Retreat

Sunday morning finds me hiking around Chinsegut (Chin-SEE-guht) Hill in Brooksville. I stayed here overnight with a group of USFSP professors, alumni, and current and potential graduate students (I’m in that last group).

I came here to learn about the history of Chinsegut Hill: the mansion, the land, and the renowned families who have lived here. I came to learn about the Florida Studies Program at USFSP.

And I came here to explore.

What I am looking for, exactly, I can’t say. I know I’ll see Florida’s vast expanse of beauty while our group canoes, hikes, and tours the house and the property. The rest will be a surprise.

As I weave my way around the trails of Chinsegut, I’m entranced by the melodies of various birds. Cardinals, red-shouldered hawks, vultures, and crows are just a few I recognize. The chorus of calls surrounds me and I make my way to one of the most massive, magical oak trees I’ve ever seen. It is almost fantastical in appearance, easily more than a century old, gnarled limbs reaching and stooping and bending every which way. It beckons me. Once I am underneath its safe grasp, I gaze up at its tentacles of limbs and see a flash of wings cross the acreage and light in an upper branch.

It’s an owl. Larger-than-life, regal in both flight and perch.

My jaw hangs open as I gawk. Chinsegut is less than 90 minutes away, yet I feel transported into an entirely different world. On yesterday’s canoe trip down the Chassahowitzka River, we saw several manatees so close I could have reached out and touched one. They moved in such adagio I thought they were rocks at first.

Today the group has disbursed and I’m out here exploring on my own. I feel liberated as I tromp through dirt pathways, picking my direction on a whim, and taking my time. I am in no hurry. I don’t need permission from anyone to explore for just a little longer before I head back home. I don’t owe anyone anything; here, it’s just me and nature. Absolute freedom.

A friend of mine calls her Sunday hikes “going to church,” and today I learn firsthand how apt that really is. I’m covered in stickers and scratches and more than a few bites. My hair reeks of last night’s campfire smoke and my sweatshirt is thick with rain.

But I am here. I am so very much here. There is a divinity in the life surrounding me, so palpable I can just about taste it. And there is a divinity I feel deep within. I am not outside looking at nature; I am nature.

Chinsegut Hill was named for an Inuit word meaning “the spirit of things lost and regained.” I came here to learn and absorb and explore. I’m not quite sure what I was looking for. It turns out, what I find is myself.