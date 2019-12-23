Christmas Music Benefit at Sacred Lands

What kind of music do elves like best? Wrap music!” Sacred Lands founder Doris Anderson warms up the crowd in between acts at the non-profit organization’s annual Christmas Music Benefit for the Homeless on December 20. Besides having seven local musical groups performing through the evening, the event was a potluck dinner and donation drive. Guests were invited to bring items for the homeless such as socks, undergarments, toiletries and hygiene products. These donations as well as admission fees all went to benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s programs for the homeless, and St. Vincent’s Director Michael Resposa was on hand to give guests an annual update on the program. Sacred Lands, at 1620 Park St. N., is dedicated to protecting and preserving the Narvaez/Anderson Indian mound located on the property and hosts a variety of programs and events about the history of the land, environmental issues, nature and spirituality.

Gypsy Wind opens the evening with an instrumental set of holiday tunes. The trio was one of seven local musical groups performing through the evening, which included a potluck dinner and donation drive. Guests were invited to bring items for the homeless such as socks, undergarments, toiletries and hygiene products. These donations as well as admission fees all went to benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s programs for the homeless, and St. Vincent’s Director Michael Resposa was on hand to give guests an annual update on the program. Sacred Lands, at 1620 Park St. N., is dedicated to protecting and preserving the Narvaez/Anderson Indian mound located on the property and hosts a variety of programs and events about the history of the land, environmental issues, nature and spirituality.